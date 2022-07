While most of St. Louis was looking for ways to beat the heat this July as temperatures crept into triple digits, muralist Jamie Bonfiglio spent her summer bathed in it. Bonfiglio could be found daily in an empty lot at the corner of College and West Florissant Avenues, deep in concentration as a basketball player with unyielding eyes and outstretched hands took shape under her brush. A colorful beach umbrella stood between her and the sun, often left unused as she moved from one section of her artwork to another. Cars honked their support as they drove by. Neighbors stopped to extend their commentary, their praise and even their gratitude.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO