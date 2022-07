As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,000 jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package for Ford plants in the state, with the money slated to come from the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve. Ford is also investing $3.7 billion of its own money into these changes, which also include revamping its Ohio and Missouri-based assembly plants. However, it seems as if future salaried Ford layoffs won’t jeopardize the automaker’s ability to receive those Michigan state incentives, according to the Detroit Free Press.

