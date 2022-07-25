ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Increase in football ticket sales ahead of expected preseason rush

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Miami has seen an increase in football tickets sold during the offseason. UM has sold 5,000 more tickets from where they finished last year according to a UM spokesperson. This is a “substantial” increase because a majority of people purchase their tickets in late July and...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

MLB Rebs: How's Nick Fortes doing in South Beach?

Nick Fortes is one of a few Rebels in the big show so far. The Deland, Florida native is in his second year contributing for the Miami Marlins, the team that drafted him. Coming right out of the MLB All-Star break and as of June 27, Fortes has had 85 at-bats with a .259 average, 21 runs, 22 hits, four home runs and 14 RBI.
DELAND, FL
All Hurricanes

Elite LB Malik Bryant Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant announced his commitment to Miami over Florida, Alabama and Maryland on Wednesday. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college announcement on Saturday, July 23 and was believed to be down to Miami and Florida out of his top four schools at the time. He would postpone his decision on the morning of the 23rd to continue assessing his options, but was quick to reschedule the decision for Wednesday at noon.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Change is coming in college football but FAU is focused on now

As of today, Florida Atlantic is still in the Conference USA. Of course, it won't be like that for very long - the Owls are set to move to the American Atheltic Conference in July 2023 - but FAU head coach Willie Taggart isn't focused on that. Instead, Taggart is focused on now, which means Conference USA.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
247Sports

Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami lands 4-star LB Malik Bryant

The Miami Hurricanes stay hot on the recruiting trail with UM receiving more good news on Wednesday with the commitment of four-star linebacker Malik Bryant. In this instant reaction podcast, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their thoughts on Bryant and what this means for Miami’s 2023 recruiting class.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Civic

How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Radakovich
Person
Mario Cristobal
multihousingnews.com

The Most Competitive Rental Markets in 2022

Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NFL player arrested on drug charges in South Florida

Miami Beach, FL - An NFL player was arrested on drug charges in Broward County early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Damon Arnette, a former high school football star in Broward County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Police...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Snapbox Pays $26M for North Miami Facility

The Class A self storage property came online in 2021. Snapbox Self Storage has acquired a 110,000-square-feet facility in North Miami, Fla., for $26 million, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The seller of the Class A property at 15025 NE. 18th Ave. was Daniel Essig, a private owner and developer.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

DAVIE, Fla. – It seems every political season is more tense than the last. Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with. “She knew we had cameras because the light turned on,” remembered Angel Ortiz....
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ticket Sales#Clemson#American Football#The University Of Miami#Bethune Cookman#Southern Miss#Florida State#Acc
Narcity USA

This Realtor Went Viral For Sharing An Outrageous Response For A Florida Apartment Rental

A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Caribbean Culture Fest 10/15/22 – 10/16/22

Saturday, 10/15/2022-10/16/2022, 04:00 pm-11:00 pm. Caribbean Culture Fest is a fusion of Arts, Food, Drink, and Music connecting the Caribbean Culture. It,s a 3-Day Event where Caribbean Natives, Descendants and Friends gather to experience this rich Culture.
MIRAMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NCAA
South Florida Times

Smith first Black woman president of Broward Bar

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Alison Smith, a partner at the law ﬁrm of Weiss, Serota Helfman, Cole and Bierman, is the new president for the Broward County Bar Association (BCBA), becoming the ﬁrst Black woman to lead the association in its 97-year history. Smith, 42, who is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

These Condos Come with a 7-Acre Lagoon, Private Island Beach and Biking Trails

Taking waterfront living to the next level, ONE Park Tower by Turnberry offers owners access to a 7-acre, crystal-clear swimmable lagoon the equivalent of 21 Olympic-sized pools. The first-of-its-kind in South Florida, the lagoon has a private island and its own beach with sandy shores where residents can lounge on beach chairs and a dedicated Beach Concierge can arrange stand-up paddleboards or kayaks, plus dining from The Lagoon Café.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stoneman Douglas gunman’s web history shows obsession with shooting started months before school massacre

Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Nick Masters goes over evidence with Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz regarding the internet search history for Nikolas Cruz. Nikolas Cruz is being tried in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
PARKLAND, FL
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
354K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy