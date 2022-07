There are several chances for outdoor recreation in the city of Rexburg, which is located in Madison County, Idaho. It is unique because of its wealth of undiscovered tourist destinations and natural attractions. There are many of outdoor activities available, like exploring the gorgeous Sawtooth and Teton mountain ranges and sparkling lakes. Don’t forget to visit Yellowstone National Park, which has its own Grand Canyon, while making travel plans to Rexburg. Rexburg is a great place to stay for a few days since it is just where you need to be to go to Yellowstone’s entry gate. There are several local businesses, art galleries, and museums to visit in this area.

