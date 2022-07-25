ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

By Ryan Bass
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7pJX_0gsR3or600

(NewsNation) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas.

Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent Realtor.com analysis. That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate increases have made the monthly cost to buy a first-time home about $416 more per month than it would have been last year.

Some of the cities where renting was more affordable were hot spots including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. That’s despite June rental prices spiking 14.1% over the past year.

The rising cost to find a home or an apartment will eventually start to slow down, experts say, they just can’t pinpoint exactly when.

“We are not as volatile, say, as the stock market. But we do have cycles, and we do follow those cycles,” said Bonnie Heatzig, executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman.

Even apartment complex owners know a rental hike slowdown is overdue.

“I think rentals are a little bit high above what they should be,” said Steve Davis, CEO of Total Wealth Academy. “I’m loving it as an apartment owner. But I do recognize that I’m gonna stop raising rents here in a little while, and just let it sit for a couple of years so I don’t end up with a lot of vacancy.”

But if your goal is to buy a first home, it’s cheaper to do so in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cleveland, Baltimore or Indianapolis, according to the Realtor.com report. For those looking to put down roots somewhere, it might be the better option.

“If you plan on staying in the area where you are and you can afford to buy,” Heatzig said, “I think it’s your best bet if you can find something that you like within your price point.”

There are still bargains to find in some of the bigger metros, but Davis said suburbs offer some of the better prices.

“Outside of the city is the best bang for your buck,” Davis said.

Whether it’s better in the current market to rent or buy all depends on your financial situation and where you want to live, experts said. But if you’re dead set on buying that dream home, it might take some patience.

“It’s quite a few cities where they’ve seen 20% drops in the average sale price. And I think we’ll continue to see that until it corrects to the real number,” Davis said. “But it’s going to take time — I would say two years minimum, and maybe even three.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Home, WA
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Business
New York City, NY
Society
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Washington Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
Washington Society
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
New York City, NY
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Society
New York City, NY
Real Estate
CBS Pittsburgh

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

The median cost of renting a home around the U.S. has hit record highs for 16 straight months, with a typical apartment in June now going for $1,876, according to Realtor.com. So should that spur renters to take the plunge into home ownership?Not necessarily. On average, first-time homebuyers could expect their monthly payments to top $2,400, according to the real estate listings firm. Renting is cheaper than buying in three-quarters of the country's 50 largest metro areas, Realtor.com found.The culprit? Rising mortgage rates, which "are increasingly tipping the housing affordability scale in favor of renting over first-time buying," according to...
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Renting#Landlord#Pittsburgh#Realtor Com#The Federal Reserve#Total Wealth Academy
WFLA

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

More Americans Are Canceling Home Purchases. Here's Why.

For two years, home sellers have had all the leverage. Now, that may be changing, as more home buyers are canceling purchase contracts. According to new data from Redfin, about 60,000 U.S. home sales fell through in June 2022. That’s about 15% of transactions that went into contract for the month, and it's the highest share of cancellations since April 2020.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
WFLA

Largo Police: Woman charged in overdose death, sold drugs to victim

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who overdosed on drugs she allegedly sold him, according to the Largo Police Department. According to a release from Largo police, Lisa Bulena, 46, was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in his bedroom on May 28, 2021. Police said they found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the home.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy