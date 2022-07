Ten years ago today, one local family talked to their 21-year-old daughter without knowing it might be the last time they ever spoke. Kortne Ciera Stouffer was last seen on Sunday, July 29, 2012, at her Palmyra apartment, where she had returned following a night out with friends. Her vehicle, keys, cellphone, and purse all remained at the apartment, but Stouffer vanished without a trace.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO