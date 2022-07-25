Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Deals on Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens that the brand has quite a few pairs of sandals similar to the ones she wore on massive sale at Jack Rogers — up to 42 percent off at Nordstrom! What better way to kick off the weekend?

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO