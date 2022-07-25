ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

By Rian Chatman
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 1

