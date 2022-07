WASHINGTON — The Senate approved a sweeping package Wednesday to boost domestic production of computer chips and help the U.S. stay competitive with China. The 64-33 vote was a rare bipartisan victory a little more than three months before the crucial November midterms; 17 Republicans joined all Democratic-voting senators in voting yes. The package, known as “CHIPS-plus,” now heads to the House, which is expected to pass it by the end of the week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO