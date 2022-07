I never thought the day would come when our homestead and way of life would be threatened by big developers and money-hungry land grabbers. We are in a very rural, mostly poor, and forgotten area called Florida Highlands (west of Marion Oaks). It is very rural with long dirt roads lined, mile after mile, with humble homes, horses, barnyard animals, raw land, forest creatures, and beauty. But it is not empty of the living nor is it for the taking – we live here, we own this.

