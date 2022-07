OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The ability to have a beer at a concert or basketball game at the Oshkosh Arena may be in jeopardy. An item on the Oshkosh City Council’s agenda for Tuesday night says, “schedule hearing suspension/revocation of “Class B” license” for the arena. The council meets at 6 p.m.

