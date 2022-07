It was late in the morning of the last day of the 2022 Pratt County Fair, but the stands were still packed with business representatives and families Saturday when the last lot was led into the 4-H Livestock Premium Auction. As Haley Spitzer walked her late brother Daniel Spitzer’s steer up, she was followed by Spitzer family members and their closest friends. Then all the 4-Hers in attendance (many in #LiveLikeDaniel t-shirts) gathered around the sale ring, and the auctioneer began his sing-song sales chant. Numerous hands flew in the air to buy Daniel Spitzer’s steer, sharing in the recent tragedy that took Spitzer’s life just a few short weeks earlier. The result was a positive boost that no one could have predicted.

