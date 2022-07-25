ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg talks about exonerating 6th member of 1989 Central Park case

By Mary Louise Kelly
 3 days ago

They were originally called the Central Park Five, five Black and Latino teenagers between 14 and 16 years old convicted for the rape and assault of a white woman in New York City back in 1989. They're now often called the Exonerated Five because even though they all spent years in...

Mayor Eric Adams calls New York a laughingstock over bail laws

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls New York the laughingstock of the rest of the country due to the state's so-called bail reform laws. He made the statement after a video of a teen attacking and choking an NYPD officer in a Manhattan subway station. The teen had recently been arrested and released without bail.
Attorney General Announces Arrest and Arraignment

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the arrest and arraignment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Chaluisant, 18. Dion Middleton is a Correction Officer with the New York City Department of Correction (DOC).
New York’s Towers of Babel

The world is facing an Urban Century. The world’s population is collapsing into city centers as manufacturing and agriculture need fewer humans because technology replaces the human hand with machines. The world's urban population has grown from 751 million in 1950 to 4.46 billion in 2021 and will grow to 6.68 billion by 2050.
Three Bygone New York City Airports

DALLAS – New York City has three major airports that are located outside of Manhattan, namely JFK, Newark (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Today we take a look at three lesser-known airports that once served, or almost served, the big apple. The world’s first officially established airport opened in 1908...
New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
Former Atlanta Reporter Janice Yu to Join WABC in New York

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Janice Yu is joining New York ABC owned station WABC. “NYC, here we come! ❤️ I’m so excited to share I’ll be...
NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
