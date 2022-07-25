Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says its officers responded to six different severe overdoses throughout the city on July 22 and July 23. According to the EPD, police officers reportedly responded to five overdoses between 6:05 p.m. on July 22 and 12:49 a.m. on July 23. An additional overdose allegedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 23. Officials said the victims in these overdose cases were as young as 30 years old and as old as 69. Police said officers administered Narcan and conducted chest compressions until medics could arrive. Officials say the victims in all six overdose cases survived and were taken to a local hospital or voluntarily refused further treatment.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO