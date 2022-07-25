Bills hold tryouts with nearly a dozen players at training camp

The Buffalo Bills ended up signing offensive lineman Jordan Simmons to a one-year deal on Monday. That came after the team held a slew of tryouts the day prior.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane had indicated that the team would have several players working out during his first press conference at training camp. He was not kidding.

In total, 11 players were at St. John Fisher College trying out for the team. While only Simmons was signed for now, the positions of players at that tried out are always interesting to keep in mind.

Plus, the Bills could circle back on others players at a later date.

Here’s the full list of those that were in attendance for the workout via the NFL’s transaction wire:

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Monmouth Hawks photo