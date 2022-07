FORT LAUDERDALE – Four weeks from today, Broward County homeowners will be asked whether to approve a referendum that would increase their taxes.That money would go to schools, specifically for security and salary supplements for teachers and others."Just living day to day in this district is becoming increasingly difficult," said South Plantation High teacher Carolyn Flanagan. She earns about $4,000 more a year thanks to a referendum that supplements her teaching salary. Without it, she says she may have to leave. "Some of us are really looking at having to leave our homes, leaving our friends, leaving everything we know...

