ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
02-10-12-27-30
(two, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $46,300
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
Pick 3 Night
9-6-6
(nine, six, six)
Pick 4 Day
0-7-0-4
(zero, seven, zero, four)
Pick 4 Night
4-2-4-4
(four, two, four, four)
Powerball
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000
Weekly Grand
03-21-22-23-31
(three, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)
