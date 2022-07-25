ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

ID Lottery

 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Idaho Cash

02-10-12-27-30

(two, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $46,300

Lucky For Life

03-27-33-35-45, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Pick 3 Day

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

Pick 3 Night

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-0-4

(zero, seven, zero, four)

Pick 4 Night

4-2-4-4

(four, two, four, four)

Powerball

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $145,000,000

Weekly Grand

03-21-22-23-31

(three, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Community Policy