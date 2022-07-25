NBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) _ NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $37.8 million.

The bank, based in Norwich, New York, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $133.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $129.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

