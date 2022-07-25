ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

Daily 4

6-9-8-4

(six, nine, eight, four)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.63

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.63)

Fantasy 5

07-12-24-33-35

(seven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Regulators say Nevada casino winnings set fiscal-year record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos set a fiscal-year record in winnings from July 2021 to June 2022, collecting $14.6 billion to shatter a record that had stood since 2008, state gambling regulators said Thursday. The Nevada Gaming Control Board also reported that casinos statewide won $1.3 billion last month — the fifth-highest all-time figure for June and the 16th straight month topping the $1 billion mark, board analyst Michael Lawton said. The state collected $71.2 million in taxes based on the monthly casino winnings. The figure is important because casino taxes make up about 17% of state revenues, second only to sales taxes. Nevada has no personal income tax. Among other economic indicators this week, the busy airport that funnels tourists into and out of Las Vegas set an all-time high for passengers in a single month in June, eclipsing monthly records set before the coronavirus pandemic.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota have been temporarily blocked by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. A judge in Wyoming on Wednesday sided with a firebombed women’s health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday. Meanwhile, West Virginia lawmakers moved ahead with a ban amid protests and dozens speaking against the measure.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that is notorious for collisions happened Wednesday night in the small city of Rio Vista, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from San Francisco, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer said. He said the three occupants of the sedan traveling in the westbound lane were killed after the driver went off the road, overcorrected, entered the eastbound lane and collided with the SUV. The driver and the rear passenger were ejected from the car, Mazer said in a statement Thursday. The driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, near Sacramento. The passengers killed were two 19-year-old women, including the owner of the car who is from Vacaville, Mazer said. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
RIO VISTA, CA
The Associated Press

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 8 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Torrential rains unleashed devastating floods in Appalachia on Thursday, as fast-rising water killed at least eight people in Kentucky and sent people scurrying to rooftops to be rescued. Water gushed from hillsides and flooded out of streambeds, inundating homes, businesses and roads throughout eastern Kentucky. Parts of western Virginia and southern West Virginia also saw extensive flooding. Rescue crews used helicopters and boats to pick up people trapped by floodwaters. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday evening that the state’s death toll from flooding had risen to eight. He asked for continued prayers for the region, which was bracing for more rain. “In a word, this event is devastating,” Beshear said earlier in the day. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Indiana Republicans keep struggling over abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican legislators delayed the start of debate on a proposed abortion ban Thursday amid days of public division over how tightly the law should cover any exceptions for rape or incest victims. The Republican-dominated state Senate was set to take up possibly dozens of possible amendments to the bill, but that debate was delayed by more than five hours before beginning as GOP senators met privately after having been split between those who those who support rape and incest exceptions and those who want to prohibit abortions except to protect the pregnant woman’s life. Indiana has one of the first Republican-run state legislatures to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade. Its debate comes as several states are also in the midst of court fights over whether tighter abortion restrictions can take effect. The Indiana Republican disagreement over the abortion ban proposal contrasts with West Virginia, where the GOP-dominated House of Delegates voted Wednesday in favor of a sweeping abortion ban that includes exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as for medical emergencies.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said. The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured. The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said. Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday. After three children fell from the banana boat, the motorboat circled back to pick them up and struck the 11-year-old, whom the motorboat’s operator had not seen, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Michindoh in Hillsdale County, conservation officers said.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#4 6 4#Rrb Daily
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Kentucky AG appeals judge's order that blocks abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a state appeals court to overturn an injunction issued last week that blocks the state’s abortion ban. The injunction ruling by a judge in Louisville prevents the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The state’s two abortion clinics in Louisville have continued providing abortion since the judge first blocked the law last month. Cameron’s appeal asks the Kentucky Supreme Court to take up the issue, which would bypass the state Court of Appeals. He said the Louisville judge “created the Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.” “I urge our appellate courts to reject the abortion facilities’ baseless argument that our constitution contains a previously unrecognized right to an abortion,” Cameron said in a media release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim's kin

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay. James was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she planned to let the execution proceed. Prosecutors said James briefly dated Hall and he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and harassing her for months before killing her. On Aug. 15, 1994, after Hall had been out shopping with a friend, James forced his way inside the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

5 dead, 68 Haitians rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five Haitian migrants drowned and 68 others were rescued Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said. The incident is the latest in a string of deadly voyages across the northern Caribbean carrying mostly Haitian migrants fleeing their country amid a deepening political and economic crisis and a spike in gang-related killings and kidnappings. Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours after receiving a call from rangers with Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources who first spotted the migrants. Officials determined that no additional people were missing, based on interviews with survivors, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press. He said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived, adding that none had any urgent medical issues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers sexual orientation, a victory for LGBTQ residents. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan’s key civil rights law applies to more than gender. While the Legislature in 1976 might have intended to help women when it barred discrimination based on sex, “this motivation does not curtail other applications of the plain statutory language,” Justice Elizabeth Clement wrote for the majority. She noted that the law has been applied in pregnancy discrimination cases, same-sex sexual harassment and disputes over retirement accounts.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court argues that the proposed abortion amendment would violate privacy protections. Wolf wants the high court to throw out the amendments, declaring that they are not constitutionally valid. The lawmakers are attempting to circumnavigate Wolf’s power to veto legislation he does not support. Wolf claims that bundling the abortion amendment together with four others in a bill that passed the General Assembly earlier this month as budget sessions were wrapping up runs afoul of a constitutional rule against passing legislation that addresses multiple, unrelated topics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sympathetic portrayal of Alex Jones rebuked as 'hypocrisy'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A producer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s media company tried to paint a sympathetic portrait of him Thursday as a jury decides how much in financial damages he should pay for his past claims that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school was a hoax — a move that lawyers for parents of a child slain in the massacre immediately rebuked as hypocritical. Daria Karpova, a producer at Jones’ Austin, Texas-based Infowars website, testified that that the pressure of multiple lawsuits and trials has taken a toll on Jones. He’s been “stressed out” and can’t relax even while on vacation as he’s been constantly worried about his programs and money over the past four years since being sued for defamation. Karpova said some people believe Jones murdered the 20 first-graders killed in the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, that left a total of 26 dead. A lawyer for the parents suing Jones for at least $150 million for the abuse they say they’ve suffered for years because of Jones’ false statements immediately jumped on the depiction of a wounded man struggling to cope with lies said about him as posturing.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy