CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-2-8
(five, two, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
Daily 4
6-9-8-4
(six, nine, eight, four)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.63
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.63)
Fantasy 5
07-12-24-33-35
(seven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000
