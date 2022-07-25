Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) _ Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $164.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.20.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

