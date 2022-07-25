ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

