RBB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported net income of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

