Portland, OR

OR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-13-17-21-28-30

(three, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

Megabucks

01-08-09-22-35-47

(one, eight, nine, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-seven)

Pick 4 1PM

9-7-3-3

(nine, seven, three, three)

Pick 4 4PM

9-1-4-5

(nine, one, four, five)

Pick 4 7PM

6-7-1-7

(six, seven, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000

Win for Life

46-49-53-64

(forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-four)

The Associated Press

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in central Appalachia, where torrential rains unleashed devastating flooding that caused at least three deaths in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths but grimly predicted the state’s death toll could reach double digits. He said hundreds of properties could be destroyed. “In a word, this event is devastating,” the governor said Thursday. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time. “There are going to be a lot of people out there that need our help,” he added. “There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be displaced. And this is yet another disaster that is going to take some time to rebuild.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store

Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union. The store in Hadley, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Boston, is the first Trader Joe’s with an employees union, although workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts. The union vote, counted by National Labor Relations Board agents in front of witnesses from management and employees, passed 45-31 with one void. Eighty-one store workers — called crew members or merchants in company lingo — were eligible to vote. The union, Trader Joe’s United, said in a Twitter post “We won!”
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

4 killed and 6 hurt in California highway head-on crash

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and six were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV carrying a Mexican family of seven on a one-week California vacation, authorities said. The crash on a two-lane highway in the San Francisco Bay Area that is notorious for collisions happened Wednesday night in the small city of Rio Vista, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from San Francisco, Rio Vista Police Chief John Mazer said. He said the three occupants of the sedan traveling in the westbound lane were killed after the driver went off the road, overcorrected, entered the eastbound lane and collided with the SUV. The driver and the rear passenger were ejected from the car, Mazer said in a statement Thursday. The driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, near Sacramento. The passengers killed were two 19-year-old women, including the owner of the car who is from Vacaville, Mazer said. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
RIO VISTA, CA
The Associated Press

Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said. The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured. The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said. Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

Election officials in Arizona’s largest county won’t soon forget #SharpieGate — the social media uproar that emerged after the 2020 election based on the false claim that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots before they were counted. Now, as Maricopa County gears up for Arizona’s primary election on Tuesday, it’s facing a repeat of the same false theories in response to an announcement by election officials that they were switching to Pentel brand felt-tip pens on Election Day. “DO NOT use the felt tip pen they will try to give you,” one Twitter user wrote Thursday. “#SharpieGate all over again in AZ. Bring your ball-point pens,” wrote another, in a tweet that called election officials “treasonists” and accused them of trying to “rig the primaries.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim's kin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. CDT at a south Alabama prison. James was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison. But Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday she planned to let the execution proceed....
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Mich. court bars automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court outlawed automatic life sentences Thursday for people who were 18 when they participated in first-degree murder, opening a door to shorter prison terms and opportunities for parole. In a 4-3 opinion, the court said mandatory no-parole sentences at that age violate the Michigan Constitution’s ban on “cruel or unusual” punishment. The “sentence lacks proportionality because it fails to take into account the mitigating characteristics of youth, specifically late-adolescent brain development,” Justice Elizabeth Welch wrote for the majority. Prosecutors still can pursue life sentences for 18-year-olds. But a judge first must hold a hearing where defense lawyers can present mitigating evidence, such as education, family life, decision-making skills and other factors.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Rain resumes in St. Louis region recovering from flooding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of the St. Louis region that are recovering from record-setting rains earlier this week were under a flash flood warning Thursday as another storm moved through the area. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flash flood warning Thursday afternoon for St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County and part of the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. St. Louis police and fire officials said in a tweet that some motorists were removed from cars on flooded streets Thursday afternoon. The weather service forecast 1-2 inches of rain and said the storm is expected to move through the region more quickly than a system that dropped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in other areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
The Associated Press

Income tax cut passes West Virginia House, heads to Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed the Republican governor’s plan to reduce the state income tax by 10%, setting up a clash in the Senate, whose president is cold to the idea. The GOP-controlled House supported the bill on a 78-7 vote with 15 delegates absent. The vote came without debate after several amendments offered by Democrats were rejected, including one that would have given taxpayers a $250 rebate instead of the tax cut. The bill now goes to the Senate, where President Craig Blair prefers cuts in the state personal property and business and inventory taxes. A constitutional amendment before voters in November would allow lawmakers to adjust those taxes. Blair has said an income tax reduction alone would not aid the state economy or attract businesses and new residents. The income tax reduction was part of Gov. Jim Justice’s special session announcement last week. The state of West Virginia ended the last fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. A 10% reduction is the maximum cut allowed while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act, Justice said.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

5 dead, 68 migrants rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five migrants drowned and 68 others were rescued Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said. Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours but determined that no additional people were missing, based on interviews with survivors, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press. He said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived, adding that none had any urgent medical issues. Jeffrey Quiñones, spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.
PUBLIC SAFETY
