OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky Lines
03-08-12-13-17-21-28-30
(three, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $24,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
Megabucks
01-08-09-22-35-47
(one, eight, nine, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty-seven)
Pick 4 1PM
9-7-3-3
(nine, seven, three, three)
Pick 4 4PM
9-1-4-5
(nine, one, four, five)
Pick 4 7PM
6-7-1-7
(six, seven, one, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000
Win for Life
46-49-53-64
(forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-four)
Comments / 0