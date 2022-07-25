ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Walnut Creek Municipal Pool now open in Northwest Austin

By Sumaiya Malik
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalnut Creek Pool opened for the season July 23. (Courtesy photo) Walnut Creek Pool, at Walnut Creek Park at 12138 N. Lamar Blvd., is now open daily from noon-7 p.m. except Thursdays until Aug. 13. Pool hours beginning Aug....

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in the Lake Travis area, including new restaurant Morninglory

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Storms Along the Waterfront

And now we're back at 305 S. Congress, the former home of the Austin American-Statesman, the place we used to call the Batcave. This 13-acre site's owners – the profoundly wealthy Cox family of Atlanta, which sold the paper itself in 2018 – have partnered with Endeavor Real Estate Group to create a $2 billion-ish redevelopment (now referred to as the Statesman PUD, for planned unit development) should the city agree. Back in April, Planning Commission and Council did agree – the latter on first reading – but with lots of amendments and heavy community pressure on Endeavor and its agent, Richard Suttle, to do better, mostly on affordability.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-area office rental rates increasing as vacancies decrease

Historically, large companies have rented out office space closer to inner city Austin because they do not have to worry about the cost. (Courtesy Canva) Across the Austin area, average rental rates continue to rise in commercial office spaces despite some market stabilization and decreases in vacancies in the past few months, according to the latest Austin office market report released July 25 from commercial real estate firm Aquila.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

No relief in rental rate for greater Austin

Rentals across all price points have seen increases at about $400-$500 a month. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Rent prices have been continuously increasing since the beginning of 2021 with little change in occupancy rates, which have only dropped by about 1 percent. According to Courtney Conrado, a Realtor with Apartment...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
TexasHighways

What Makes a Great Old-School Burger Stand?

There’s nothing like a Texas-made burger found on roads less traveled: hand-formed patties jutting out beyond the shelter of toasted buns, elevated by a simple assortment of toppings and American cheese. This handful of fried glory comes served atop red-and-white checkerboard paper in a primary colored basket. And to complete the meal, a bag of potato chips and a canned or bottled soda come with it.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new pet store

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Texas#Walnut Creek Pool#Nw Austin Metro#American#Austin Monitor#Texas Parks#Wildlife Magazine#Austin Arts
luxury-houses.net

Asks $3,500,000! An Impressive Home in Austin with Spacious Floorplan and Sweeping Hill Views is Perfect for Both Entertaining and Daily Living

The Home in Austin, an impressive residence with thoughtful architectural detail, the finest modern fixtures, finishes throughout and sweeping hill country views is now available for sale. This home located at 7 Coleridge Ln, Austin, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Capalupo (Phone: 512-470-7467) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Japanese restaurant

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1

Buda is set to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Buda city officials announced July 26 the area set to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1. Outdoor watering and irrigation through hose-end or automatic sprinklers will only be allowed during designated times and days of the week as outlined below.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Bee Cave approves changes to single and multifamily development The Pearl

Changes to the zoning for The Pearl was approved at the July 26 Bee Cave City Council meeting. (Screenshot Courtesy Kimley-Horn, City of Bee Cave) A request to repeal and replace two ordinances related to zoning of the single and multi-family development The Pearl, formerly known as the Terraces at Bee Cave, was approved by Bee Cave City Council at the July 26 meeting in a 4-2 decision, with Mayor Kara King and Mayor Pro Tem Andrew Clark opposed.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy