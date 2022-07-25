ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, IL

Jane Majovsky

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane K. Majovsky, 85, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. Born Sept. 10, 1936 in Alton, she was a daughter of William A. and Grayce I. (Trump) Linkogle. Jane married Raymond Mercer. She later married...

Thomas George

Thomas Richard George 75 of Mesa Arizona and formerly of Madison passed July 8, 2022 in Mesa. He was born October 12, 1946 son of the late Richard and Connie (Graville) George. Survived by his sons Thomas George II and Christopher George, sister Phyliss(Rich) Wilbur of Granite City, brothers Richard”Dick”...
MADISON, IL
advantagenews.com

Nora Ebersohl

Nora Jean Ebersohl, 58, of Granite City, Illinois passed at 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 9, 1964 in Alton, a daughter of the late Ronald and Sandra (Castlebury) Ebersohl. She worked many years in housekeeping and laundry services with Super 8 hotels and at Stearns Nursing and Rehab. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three children, Brad (Molly) Ebersohl of Belleville, Ashley Duley of Granite City and Terry Duley of Granite City; five grandchildren, Jared Pieper, Tyler Andrews, Zaidyn Duley, Kaylynn Duley and Ryileigh Duley; two brothers, Keith (Jennifer) Ebersohl of East Alton and Kenny (Donna) Ebersohl of Granite City; other extended family and friends.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Florence Vetter

Born April 6, 1938 in Alton, she was the daughter of George W. and Opal Mae (Holliday) Patterson. She had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years after having been employed by Western Cartridge, Owens-IL Glass and Ben Franklin 5&10. She had been a member of the senior...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Retha Sitze

Retha H. Sitze, 99, passed away at 8:32 am on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Alton, IL. Retha was born on February 14, 1923, in Marble Hill, MO to Claude and Florabelle (Stilts) Vance. She married Roy C. Sitze on May 28th, 1946. He preceded her in death in on October 17, 1985.
ALTON, IL
Denise Hake

Denise Emily Hake, (nee Geuss) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 6, 2022. Beloved wife of John Hake Jr.; loving mother of Samantha (husband Kenneth) Griggs and Alyssa (husband Dylan) Payne; loving grandmother of Braylee Payne; dear daughter of the late Charles and Johanne Geuss; dear sister of Charles, Joseph, Nancy Geuss, Therese Rodgers, and the late Leslie Evanik; dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Ruth Weckman

Ruth Ann Weckman, 74, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on April 10, 1948 in Granite City, IL to Elvis and Florence (Dehn) Doolin. The loving mother and grandmother was an artist. She enjoyed...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Christine Cunningham

Melody Christine Cunningham, 69, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City. Born May 22, 1953 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Annabel McPeak-Gibson of East Alton and the late Noren L. "Bud" Ottwell. She is survived by her mother; two...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Sandra Riffey

Sandra D. “Sandy” Riffey, 76, died at 5:55 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born November 16, 1945 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Elmon Lee and Mabel Louise (Frazier) Whitsell. Sandy was an Operating Room Technician at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City before she became an Operating Room Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She served in the medical field for over 25 years. On July 2, 1993 she married Terry Ray Riffey in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Deborah Ward (David) of Edwardsville, a son, Mike Adams Jr. (Tammy) of Alton, four grandchildren, Adam Ward (Abby), Amanda Woods (Scott), Joshua Adams (Tatiana), and Jonah Adams (Larrisa Cook) and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ginny Bettis and a brother, James Whitsell. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Louis Whitsell, and three sisters, Shirley Simms, Edith McClusky, and Mary Smith. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto. Reverend Terry McKinzie will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
William Carraway

He was born on October 31, 1959 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Donald Eugene and Myrtle Marie (Campbell) Carraway. Mike worked as a Chrome Plater for Triangle Plating. He loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors. Mike will be remembered as a hard worker who loved his grandkids and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Shirley Gwillim

She was born May 5, 1938, in Brighton, Illinois, to the late Edwin and Thelma (Barnes) Well. On October 15, 1971, Shirley married Dale Gwillim, in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2006. Shirley worked several jobs throughout her life, including serving as an office...
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Sherman Sands

Sherman Lee Sands, 93 of Edwardsville, Ill., passed away at 12:41 p.m. on July 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 19, 1928, in Leitchfield, Kentucky to William Robert and Hazel (Dennison) Sands. He married Joyce Gene Huston on December 23, 1950, and she preceded him in death.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Yvonne Campbell

Yvonne M. Campbell age 44, departed this life Wednesday July 13, 2022 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Visitation Friday August 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11;00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at Shalom Church (City of Peace) 6491 North Hwy 67 Florissant, MO 63034. Burial...
ALTON, IL
Freer Christmas in July is Friday

The Community Christmas campaign may be a far-off thought for many, but a local business is holding its annual fundraiser Friday to benefit the campaign. Freer Auto Body in Godfrey will be holding its 14th annual "Christmas in July" to raise money for Community Christmas. It was born out of the generosity of two young girls – Taylor and Lily Freer.
GODFREY, IL
Ronald Shelton

Ronald “Ronnie” Albert Shelton, 79, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away the morning of Monday, July 25, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital. He was born April 8, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Albert W. and Fern D. (Lough) Shelton. Ronnie attended Macoupin County Developmentally Disabled (MCDD)...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Zaki Sheikh

Zaki A. Sheikh, M.D. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 84. He was born September 11, 1937 in Delhi, India. Dr. Sheikh had resided in Granite City since 1967. He grew up in Karachi, Pakistan after leaving Dehli in 1945. Upon completing medical school at the age of 21, he moved permanently to the United States and worked as a cardiovascular surgeon. He worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Granite City, Oliver Anderson Hospital in Maryville and Wood River Township Hospital in Wood River for many years. He remained active throughout his retirements, enjoying golf, poker and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Zaki is survived by his six children and spouses, David A. (Gillian) Sheikh of Webster Groves, Missouri, Lisa S. (John) Lewis of Ashburn, Virginia, Dawn C. (Herb Heaton) Sheikh of Edwardsville, Illinois, Dean R. (Rene) Sheikh of Englewood, Colorado, Shawn C. Sheikh of Granite City, Illinois and Maureen V. (Conner) Martin of San Diego, California; five grandchildren, Penny Martin, Cameron Sheikh, Ethan Sheikh, Radek Sheikh and Jean Louise Sheikh; a brother and sister, Sultan Ahmed and Firdous Begum of Karachi, Pakistan; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. He was preceded by his wife, Colleen A. (Byrnes) Sheikh, whom he married on June 8, 1963 in St. Louis, Missouri and she passed away on August 4, 2014; his mother, Aisha Bi; his father, Muhammad Deen; brothers, Syed Ahmed, Iqlas Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed and Shamime Ahmed and sister, Rasheeda Khatoon. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Private burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The county fair

The dog days of July always put me in a county fair mood. As an Alton and Madison County resident, that mood always intensifies at the end of the month when our annual extravaganza of carnivals and corndogs, tractor-pulls and dairy shows plays out on the fair grounds at Highland.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Genealogy & local history library offers wealth of tools and information

The Alton area is freighted with more historical significance than any other community of its size in the Midwest. Its role in the Underground Railroad, its prominence as a stage for the Lincoln-Douglas debates, the presence of landmark abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy, Robert Wadlow’s renown as the tallest man in the world and even its reputation for hauntings and supernatural occurrences are just a few of the historical items leading many to inquire about the facts and events which have marked the town’s long legacy as well as their own family histories.
ALTON, IL
Local museum is a treasure trove of local oil refining history

Walking into the Wood River Refinery History Museum takes you into a spellbinding journey through 105 years of local industrial history and the critical role it has played in our nation’s success. The Roxana Petroleum Company, a subsidiary of Shell Oil, built the first refinery in the area in 1917. In the following century, other sprawling refinery complexes were established in the area, all playing key roles on the world stage in the areas of oil technology and national defense. The museum contains countless artifacts and memorabilia from the refineries’ earliest days to their latest iterations and technologies.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Alton Flea Market

Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton Flea Market owner Aaron Holt talks about the new business on Belle Street and the popularity of thrifting in Alton.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis man charged in Wood River crimes

A 19-year-old St. Louis man is being held in the Wood River Jail, accused of a number of crimes tied to vehicle burglaries in the area. Arion M. Thurman is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and five counts of Burglary. At about...
WOOD RIVER, IL

