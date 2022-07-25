Jane Majovsky

Zaki A. Sheikh, M.D. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 84. He was born September 11, 1937 in Delhi, India. Dr. Sheikh had resided in Granite City since 1967. He grew up in Karachi, Pakistan after leaving Dehli in 1945. Upon completing medical school at the age of 21, he moved permanently to the United States and worked as a cardiovascular surgeon. He worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Granite City, Oliver Anderson Hospital in Maryville and Wood River Township Hospital in Wood River for many years. He remained active throughout his retirements, enjoying golf, poker and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Zaki is survived by his six children and spouses, David A. (Gillian) Sheikh of Webster Groves, Missouri, Lisa S. (John) Lewis of Ashburn, Virginia, Dawn C. (Herb Heaton) Sheikh of Edwardsville, Illinois, Dean R. (Rene) Sheikh of Englewood, Colorado, Shawn C. Sheikh of Granite City, Illinois and Maureen V. (Conner) Martin of San Diego, California; five grandchildren, Penny Martin, Cameron Sheikh, Ethan Sheikh, Radek Sheikh and Jean Louise Sheikh; a brother and sister, Sultan Ahmed and Firdous Begum of Karachi, Pakistan; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. He was preceded by his wife, Colleen A. (Byrnes) Sheikh, whom he married on June 8, 1963 in St. Louis, Missouri and she passed away on August 4, 2014; his mother, Aisha Bi; his father, Muhammad Deen; brothers, Syed Ahmed, Iqlas Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed and Shamime Ahmed and sister, Rasheeda Khatoon. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Private burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. www.irwinchapel.com.

