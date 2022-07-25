Enterprise Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $45.1 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.8 million.

