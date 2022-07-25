ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $45.1 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC

The Associated Press

Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Shell Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported profit of $148 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $149 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $291.9 million. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ladder Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share. The commercial real...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Codorus Valley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million. The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, exceeding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) _ Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million. The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. The insurance company posted revenue of $726.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
ERIE, PA
The Associated Press

Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results missed Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Professional Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its second quarter. The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.8 million. The San Jose, California-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Yamana Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Redwood Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $100 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 11 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Minerals Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.9 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $5.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.36 per share. The financial services firm posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

World Fuel Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share. The company that services ships, jets and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Cousins Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $104.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant lost $2.03 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. That compared to a profit of $7.78 billion a year ago. It posted a loss of $3.84 billion in this year’s first quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large Rivian write-down. Analysts had been expecting a 12-cent profit in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
