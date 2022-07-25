NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) _ NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $670 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, NXP said it expects revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion.

