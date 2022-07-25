ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) _ NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $670 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, NXP said it expects revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXPI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

P.A.M. Transportation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) _ P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported net income of $24.2 million in its second quarter. The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share. The trucking company posted revenue of $237.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Continental Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.21 billion. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $3.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.47 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Primis Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5 million. On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share. The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Forrester Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.9 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share. The technology research company posted revenue of $148.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductors#Zacks Investment Research#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Nxp Semiconductors Nv#Automated Insights#Nxpi
The Associated Press

Minerals Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.9 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

RealNetworks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Mohawk Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) _ Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $280.4 million. The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.41 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $20.3 million. The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

First Western: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million. The bank, based in Denver, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 49 cents per share. The company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Codorus Valley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million. The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, exceeding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Matthews International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share. The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $70.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Universal Truckload: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $44.7 million in its second quarter. The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $527.2 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

World Fuel Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share. The company that services ships, jets and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Shell Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported profit of $148 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $149 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.4 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had earnings of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.77 per share. The investment company posted revenue of $39 million in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Professional Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its second quarter. The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Eastman Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) _ Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $256 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.83 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Arthur J. Gallagher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $284.2 million. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.70 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy