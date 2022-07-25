ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RenaissanceRe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Monday reported a loss of $316.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $7.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $867 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.56 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNR

