Hexcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $393 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.4 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.63 billion.

