Heidrick & Struggles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $298.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSII

The Associated Press

AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) _ AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.6 million. The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and restructuring costs, came to 96 cents per share. The results matched Wall Street...
The Associated Press

Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) _ Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million. The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. The insurance company posted revenue of $726.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
The Associated Press

B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $5.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.36 per share. The financial services firm posted...
The Associated Press

Ladder Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share. The commercial real...
The Associated Press

Codorus Valley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million. The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, exceeding...
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
The Associated Press

MicroVision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $314,000 in the period.
The Associated Press

Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results missed Wall...
The Associated Press

Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.8 million. The San Jose, California-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
The Associated Press

Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its second quarter. The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share. The bank holding...
The Associated Press

Shell Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported profit of $148 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $149 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
The Associated Press

Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its adjusted...
The Associated Press

World Fuel Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share. The company that services ships, jets and...
The Associated Press

Enova International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share. The online financial services company posted revenue of $408 million...
The Associated Press

Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $291.9 million. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 86 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
The Associated Press

Universal Truckload: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $44.7 million in its second quarter. The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $527.2 million in the period. _____. This story was...
The Associated Press

Professional Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its second quarter. The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
The Associated Press

P.A.M. Transportation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) _ P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Thursday reported net income of $24.2 million in its second quarter. The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share. The trucking company posted revenue of $237.2...
The Associated Press

Redwood Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $100 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 11 cents per share. The...
The Associated Press

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant lost $2.03 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. That compared to a profit of $7.78 billion a year ago. It posted a loss of $3.84 billion in this year’s first quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large Rivian write-down. Analysts had been expecting a 12-cent profit in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

