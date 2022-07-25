Heidrick & Struggles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $298.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSII