Oregon State

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhfKF_0gsQPYeI00 Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29.

The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber.

Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are all scheduled to debate starting at 2 p.m. Friday in Welches.

The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association . Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon, including those of Pamplin Media Group, the state's largest community newspaper company.

The debate will be livestreamed on Pamplin Media Group's website, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

