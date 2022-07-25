Mark Murphy speaks at Packers shareholders meeting: Here's what you missed

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy touched on a variety of topics at Monday’s annual shareholders meeting inside Lambeau Field. The team added shareholders during last year’s stock offering and now has 539,000 total. Here is everything you might have missed from Murphy’s appearance.

Home games at noon unlikely

Fans have been asking for more noon kickoffs at Lambeau Field. However, Murphy warns that those games are usually reserved for struggling teams. The Packers’ only home game scheduled for noon is Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Davante Adams a future HOF

The Packers president had nothing but praise for what Adams did during his time in Green Bay. Now a member of Las Vegas Raiders, Adams will go down as one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Murphy is looking forward to the day when Adams comes back and is inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

On GM Brian Gutekunst

Murphy “couldn’t be more pleased” with the job Brian Gutekunst has done during his five years as the team’s general manager. Gutekunst has consistently put together a good roster and even left the shareholders meeting prematurely to go try out a player.

Green Bay to host NFL Draft?

Never say never. Murphy believes Green Bay will end up hosting the draft in either 2025 or 2027. According to Murphy, the league likes the history and tradition, but the number of hotels has been an issue.

Almost a half billion in reserve

Commenting on the team’s financial situation, Murphy revealed that the Packers have $440 million saved up in reserves – even after the pandemic. The money serves as protection against unforeseen future events and provides flexibility in terms of upgrades and other expenditures.

Another Hall of Famer

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler will go into the Hall of Fame in August. Murphy mentioned Butler’s inclusion will give the team 28 members in the Hall, trailing the Bears by only two.

Extensions

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Murphy teased possible contract extensions for Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst and Russ Ball. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky confirmed the extensions for all three.