Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $202 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $217 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Calix shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.32, a decline of 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pitney Bowes Shares Drop As Q2 Earnings Falls Short

Pitney Bowes Inc PBI reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $871.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $897.97 million. Global Ecommerce revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $394 million, Presort services increased 3% to $139 million, and SendTech Solutions declined 2% to $339 million. Total costs and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
