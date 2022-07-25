Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $202 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $217 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Calix shares have decreased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.32, a decline of 9% in the last 12 months.

