NeoPhotonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $95 million in the period.

