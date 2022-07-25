ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeoPhotonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $95 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPTN

