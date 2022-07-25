Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm

www.rigzone.com
paul landers
3d ago
So how will the wind turbines handle the typhoon season? Will the repairs for maintenance make it profitable. Remember this is not on shore so maintenance is made different; the wind turbine off the coast of Holland don't have the weather as severe as Taiwan
Judith???
3d ago
One just got hit with lightening massive fire it has to burn it self out. all those toxins in the air. they aren't biodegradable
Republican User
3d ago
That all take about 1100 gallons of oil a year to operate ! And.. when they’re aged out they get buried in the ground !
