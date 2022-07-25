ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm

By Eldina Jahic
rigzone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rigzone.com

Comments / 106

paul landers
3d ago

So how will the wind turbines handle the typhoon season? Will the repairs for maintenance make it profitable. Remember this is not on shore so maintenance is made different; the wind turbine off the coast of Holland don't have the weather as severe as Taiwan

Reply(9)
40
Judith???
3d ago

One just got hit with lightening massive fire it has to burn it self out. all those toxins in the air. they aren't biodegradable

Reply(9)
48
Republican User
3d ago

That all take about 1100 gallons of oil a year to operate ! And.. when they’re aged out they get buried in the ground !

Reply(16)
50
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farm#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Formosa 2#Mw#Siemens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy