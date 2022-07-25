Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Pasadena, California, said it had funds from operations of $338.8 million, or $2.10 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $269.3 million, or $1.67 per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $643.8 million in the period.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.38 to $8.44 per share.

The company’s shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $150.29, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARE