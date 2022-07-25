Simpson Manufacturing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported profit of $93.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $2.16.

The building materials company posted revenue of $593.2 million in the period.

_____

