ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Check out these drink recipes from The Trove in Dallas

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o33jl_0gsQLGZw00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need a new place to grab a drink in Dallas? Look no further than The Trove, located in the beautiful Bishop Arts District.

Home of the original drag brunchers, The Trove offers craft cocktails, cool vibes and, of course, tons of fun to be had. The Fun on the Run crew wanted to witness the rave behind this spot and took a trip over to The Trove, where the staff made three of their signature drinks.

WATCH the video player for those step-by-step recipes!

For more information, visit The Trove on Instagram by clicking here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
checkoutdfw.com

The best 10 late-night places to eat at in Dallas

Whether it be a long night out or just a late-night craving, there are plenty of restaurants in Dallas ready to serve you into the wee hours of the night. The eateries below offer everything from pizza to Asian street foods and more. Big Guys Chicken & Rice. Hours: Sun-Thurs:...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
KDAF

Top spots to drink scotch in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say cheers, and down the hatch it goes! Might want to sip this spirit instead of shoot it, but, to each their own. We’re talking scotch. Why you may ask? Well, it’s Wednesday, July 27 which is National Scotch Day! NationalToday says, “There are five distinct classifications of Scotch whisky including single malt scotch, single grain scotch, blended malt scotch, blended grain scotch and blended scotch. Scotch is often identified by the region where it was produced and each region has its own characteristics that influence taste. Despite scotch being made in Scotland, you can enjoy the spirit anywhere. Kilt not required.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Top spots in Dallas to eat chicken fingers, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a staple among fast food, fast casual and sit-down restaurants across the United States that’s been around for a long time, the chicken finger/tender/strip (whatever you fancy calling it). There’s no better time to talk about the top-tier chicken finger than Wednesday, July...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Drink Recipes#Trove#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Bishop Arts District
CW33 NewsFix

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with this deal from 7-Eleven

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love chicken wings? This delicious dish has captivated the nation. Whether you like it traditional or boneless, spicy or sweet, you cannot go wrong with chicken wings. If you want an opportunity to celebrate this iconic American dish, here is your chance. Friday,...
DALLAS, TX
wetheitalians.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KDAF

Whiskey, wine + food lovers: we found a perfect happy hour spot for you

ADDISON, Tx (KDAF) — A Bay Area whiskey and wine bar concept has opened up its first location outside of the Golden State – District is officially open. “District is a great place to come hang out,” chef-partner at District Aaron Staudenmair said. “Our food is globally inspired – it’s designed to be sharable. You order for the table, not yourself… You grab a couple of bites and grab a round – and keep doing that until it’s time to roll on home.”
ADDISON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy