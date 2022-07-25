Is This Sleek EDC Knife as Useful as It Is Good-Looking?

Finding the right office chair can be a daunting task. No matter how many ergonomic buying guides you read, or how tempting it might become to secure a ‘perfectly fine cheap desk chair,’ only you can know when you truly find ‘the one.’ Luckily for gearheads everywhere, Mercedes-AMG is releasing ergonomic office chairs modeled after the seats in AMG’s sports cars. Marketed as an ultra-premium gaming and office chair, the chairs are constructed with materials also found in the brand’s vehicles, and include features like heavily padded armrests, a high backrest, and powder-coated frame. They also feature red decorative stitching and stripes, sports seatbelt openings and chrome wheels. Retailing for $3,539, the first fifty chairs will be reserved for AMG Private Lounge members. After that, it’s anyone’s game.
