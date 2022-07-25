Flood Advisory issued for McCreary, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leslie FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 353 PM EDT, Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Vicco, Buckhorn, Avawam, Toulouse, Krypton, Mosley Bend, Confluence, Lamont, Dryhill, Wooton, Chavies, Frew, Kaliopi, Dice, Gays Creek, Shoal, Diablock, Bulan and Buckhorn Lake S.P.

LESLIE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO