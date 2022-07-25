ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Watch live & recorded Wellesley government meetings

The Swellesley Report
 2 days ago

Wellesley live government meeting schedule

The Swellesley Report

Top things to do in Wellesley before summer ends

We’re already a third of the way through summer, and if you’re staying local, there’s plenty to do in Wellesley. It’s no secret that it’s hot this summer, and so it’s no surprise that people are looking for a bit of water to jump into. Luckily, Wellesley is home to Morses Pond, which is staffed by lifeguards and is host to many beachy activities beyond just taking a dip. Aside from swimming, there are paddle boards and kayaks that can be rented and taken around anywhere in the pond at the cost of $10 for 30 minutes. On the beach itself there are pavilions that can be rented for events ($5 for resident, $20 for non residents), and beach volleyball is available for some friendly competition. The bathhouse offers bathrooms and changing stalls, and has a vending machine as well.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short Stop Cafe to Close Permanently on Friday

There’s a common perception that operating a small coffee shop “is a woman’s dream,” Sandy Duan observed from behind the counter at her Short Stop Cafe on Loomis Street Tuesday afternoon. “But you have to share the experience, the challenges you have, with the same dream,”...
BEDFORD, MA
Natick Man Lost $10K In Check Washing Scheme

Police departments, including in Wayland, Framingham and Natick, have documented check washing incidents recently, according to a report. NATICK, MA — …
MassLive.com

Historic Worcester factory building, former home of The Bridge, purchased by developer with 21 apartments planned

A Somerville-based developer has officially purchased a historic factory building in Worcester with plans to redevelop it into 21 market-rate apartments. According to documents filed with the Worcester Registry of Deeds, 8-10 Upland Road LLC, a company registered to Brad Cangiamila and Fernando Dalfior, owner of Dalfior Development, purchased the property at 300 Southbridge St. for $925,000 from the Saul Talbert Trust. The sale was signed June 28 and recorded on July 22.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker nominates Brian J. Costa for Clerk Magistrate of the Salem District Court

Today Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA), nominated Brian J. Costa as Clerk Magistrate of Salem District Court, according to a press release. Costa first joined the Salem District Court in 2013 as Assistant Clerk Magistrate, he was then promoted to First Assistant Clerk Magistrate. Then in December of 2021, he was appointed Acting Clerk Magistrate of the Salem District Court, the release stated.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

4 white supremacist actions in Boston, increase in hate crimes leads Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden to add civil rights prosecutors

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is adding more civil rights prosecutors at the district and superior court levels due to rising levels of hate crimes. The announcement Monday stated that the decision was after there were “four organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year, a neo-Nazi group protest at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston last year, recent Supreme Court decisions that have roiled the nation and the likelihood of future controversial decisions, the coming mid-term and presidential elections, and statistics showing rising levels of hate crimes across the nation.”
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley's Weston Road Community Gardens gone wild

It’s a great time to take a stroll through Wellesley’s community gardens for a colorful display of flowers, vegetables, and more. Wellesley has community gardens on Weston Road as part of the North 40 property and on Brookside Road across town. You can sign up to get in line for a plot. Here’s the latest on the 2022 Weston Road gardening season for those with plots.
WELLESLEY, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts harbors to be dredged

CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six harbors along the Massachusetts coast have been awarded funds to enhance the fishing and boating industry. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $3.2 million in grants to six dredging projects to promote the strength and sustainability of the Commonwealth’s coastal harbors through the support of saltwater dredging. In 2020, over 38 million pounds of commercial seafood was landed in these communities, generating more than $30 million for the Massachusetts economy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

The Friendly Toast Is Continuing to Expand Across New England

The Friendly Toast, an all-day brunch hotspot, announced it is opening another location in Dedham at Legacy Place on Monday. It is the ninth currently-open location for the growing chain and the sixth in Massachusetts. The Dedham location features a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and can accommodate 140 guests in the dining...
DEDHAM, MA
NESN

Sale Of LeLacheur Park Opens Door For Return Of Red Sox-Affiliate Team

The return of Boston Red Sox-affiliated minor-league baseball in Lowell took a step forward Tuesday. Lowell city council approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to the University of Massachusetts Building Authority, according to The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. LeLacheur Park was the former home of the Red Sox?s Short-A minor-league affiliate, Lowell Spinners, for 24 years through the 2019 season.
LOWELL, MA
iheart.com

Neo-Nazis, Counter-Protesters Clash Again In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A heated confrontation broke out Monday outside a West Roxbury courthouse, when a neo-Nazi group once again clashed with a group of counter-protesters in Boston. Chanting "Nazis out, Nazis out," anti-fascist protesters came head to head with the same white supremacist group that targeted a...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Mother Nature handles lighting at Hunnewell track & field

While artificial lights are on their way to the Hunnewell Track & Field complex at Wellesley High School, for at least one summer night Mother Nature handled the illumination following brief rain showers. We naturally got caught in the rain while walking the Brook Path, and while we were disappointed...
WELLESLEY, MA

