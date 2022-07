PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is asking the public for recommendations for any potential new names for Camp Beauregard in Pineville. Like Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, Camp Beauregard is named after a confederate general, but because the base is owned by the La. Guard, it is not required to change its name through the federal naming commission. Despite this, they formed their own committee, which is made up of military, local and state officials, to review any potential names.

