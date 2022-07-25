ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Volunteer needed at the Brown County Fair Ag Ventures tent

By Joanna Guza
wxerfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ag Ventures tent focuses on Agricultural literacy and agricultural commodities by creating a family friendly educational atmosphere where agriculture can be explored, hands on, by all ages. Interactive displays (2-6...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Construction begins for $59 million apartment community in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction is underway for a new apartment community called The Fort at the Railyard. The project, originally pitched to the city back in 2019, is expected to cost $59 million. The Fort aims to provide affordable living spaces, setting aside 187 units for residents earning up...
GREEN BAY, WI
wxerfm.com

Firefighters & Muscles Team Up to Benefit MDA on Saturday

While strong men – and women – flex their muscles for the title of the Brat City Strongest, Sheboygan Firefighters will be fighting Muscular Dystrophy on Saturday at 3 Sheeps Taproom in Sheboygan. Roy Brion of the Sheboygan Firefighters Local 483 is chair of this year’s “Pints for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Free Bay Beach Fun Offered at State of the City 2022 Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Free rides and live music performances will be offered at Bay Beach Amusement Park Thursday for the Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich’s State of the City event. Those interested in attending the event can RSVP online. Gates open at 5 p.m. As soon...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Society
Brown County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Society
Brown County, WI
Industry
wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/29/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Sheboygan’s Night Market happens again tonight from 4-7 (Friday) downtown at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, Food Trucks, Family Zone, Beverage Tent and Live Music! https://bit.ly/3RSmAtw. It’s Holland...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Menasha bridge construction has slowed business downtown

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Located in Downtown Menasha, The Sweet Lair, a board game cafe and bakery, has cut down on hours because of nearby construction. “We cut back our opening time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because we weren’t seeing any customers come through and we also are closed on Mondays,” said Bri Lutz, owner of The Sweet Lair.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Seymour: Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate the community of Seymour, we visited a business that has served generations of families in the area. We give viewers a closer look at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Services where they are known for their individual care, bereavement program and more. Plus you can learn about their history in the Seymour Community Museum.
SEYMOUR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ag Ventures Tent
wearegreenbay.com

As owner faces litigation, Annie’s Campground listed for sale on Facebook

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.
GRESHAM, WI
Door County Pulse

Removal of Memorial Pole Opens Mysterious Past

“What the Door County Historical Society, the state historical society, and the Wisconsin Conservation Commission say may someday be forgotten. But may our acts and our deeds be an incentive to those who came after us to show their devotion to their worthy fellows.”. — C.E. Boughten, a newspaper editor...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Cat hitches cross-country ride on family’s trip to EAA

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An East Coast family making their journey to EAA AirVenture didn’t expect a furry stowaway to join them. Jason and Andrea Scholten, from St. Albans, Maine, were halfway through their drive to Oshkosh, when they stopped in Toledo to camp for the night. When Jason opened the door to their pop-up camper, a familiar — furry — face was looking back at him.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
WBAY Green Bay

St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Chapter of World Relief is bringing a refugee family from Sudan to Northeast Wisconsin. The family is set to arrive sometime in August. Saint Mary’s Parish is working hard to furnish an apartment in Oshkosh for the incoming family. To make that possible, they held a drive this weekend. Omro and Winneconne community members came out to donate much-needed items for the family.
OSHKOSH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1317 Castle Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Prepare to be impressed by this stunning Sheboygan Southside home! Upon entering you’ll immediately feel at home in the open concept floor plan with large living room, gorgeous, updated kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen offers shaker style cabinets with slow-close drawers, spectacular island, SS appliances, and quartz countertops. The 2nd level has a full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms; 2 with built in desktop tables and a primary bedroom with balcony and easy access to the backyard. Head down a few steps to the LL family room w/ wood fireplace, dry bar area, 4th bedroom, and renovated ¾ bath. Finish it off with a basement workout room, laundry room, and mechanics/storage. The outside – I mean, WOW! A paver-patio, seating area with a table created from a tree stump, hot tub, and shed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life at one of Wisconsin’s small airports

NEENAH, Wis. — The reason Keith Mustain runs a small airport isn’t overly complicated. “The reason I do it is I like the people,” the owner of Brennand Airport near Neenah said. “People in aviation are very friendly and you meet people from all around the world.”
NEENAH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local creamery makes award-winning ice cream

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after running over a girl with a truck in Kewaunee County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Zeman, 39, Manitowoc was arrested for 3rd Offense Operating While Intoxicated and Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. On July 26, at...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy