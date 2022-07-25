ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Bingham Sheriff Craig Rowland announces resignation

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1iOC_0gsQBoBG00

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland announced his resignation, effective Aug. 1, seven months after criminal charges were filed against him.

“I’ve become a distraction,” Rowland wrote in his letter of resignation. “Bingham County must press forward with the work at hand, and I do not want to impede that path. Recent events have, at a minimum, focused on me as an individual.”

Rowland’s resignation was emailed out by his new attorney, Dennis Wilkinson, who took over Rowland’s defense in his criminal case after the resignation of his previous attorney, Justin Oleson, on July 13.

Rowland, 62, was charged in December with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful exhibition of a deadly weapon. He reportedly threatened a woman with a gun in November while she was chaperoning a group of girls who were leaving a note for Rowland’s wife as part of a program with a local church group.

Rowland has worked in law enforcement for 36 years and has been Bingham County’s sheriff since 2012.

As sheriff, Rowland made an annual salary of $88,904.04, according to the Bingham County payroll office. Since Dec. 13, when he was first charged, Rowland has been paid $36,720.20, not including tax withholdings.

“ln considering resignation, I thought about what led me to this career,” Rowland wrote. “The feeling that I was part of something greater organized around worthy goals attracted me to this service. The feeling that I had a role protecting and serving the people in my community was a constant source of motivation during difficult times. I’ve experienced successes in law enforcement that will remain with me.”

After the criminal case was filed against Rowland, many called on him to resign, citing not only the charges against him but comments he made about Native Americans to investigators after the incident.

Rowland reportedly threatened the victim by reportedly grabbing her hair and pulling her out of the car by force and pointing a gun at her, telling her he could shoot her. Several children were in the victim’s car, and they said he pointed his gun at them while looking into the car.

When asked about his actions, Rowland reportedly said he was concerned criminals may be casing his home.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years, I’ve had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door,” Rowland said, according to the affidavit. “I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

Those comments left Rowland with few allies, as the Fort Hall Business Council, Bingham County prosecutor, Blackfoot mayor, and the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police all called for him to resign in December.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting Rowland, had requested that his resignation be a condition of his release following his December arrest. A judge denied the request, saying it would mean treating Rowland as if he were already convicted. The judge did, however, order Rowland to surrender all of his guns to Idaho State Police, including a gun issued to him by Bingham County.

A replacement for Rowland will have to be picked by the Bingham County Commissioner’s Office. Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner would be running the sheriff’s office in the short term.

A status conference in Rowland’s case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Karole Honas named 2022 grand marshal of Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Blackfoot resident Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented the community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020. Based on her lifetime of dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the organization is proud to name Honas as the 2022 EISF Grand Marshal. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

The latest on 3 Bonneville County inmates who escaped

IDAHO FALLS – Two of the three men who escaped from the Bonneville County Jail have been found, but one is still on the run. Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough, however, just after noon on July 6, deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
Idaho State Journal

Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir

A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after reportedly escaping from Idaho Department of Correction

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged after allegedly escaping the Idaho Department of Correction, running from police and lying about who he was. Tyrel Steven Petersen, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor providing false information to a law enforcement officer on July 20.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Council President Rick Cheatum of Pocatello elected district director for the Association of Idaho Cities

BOISE — Members of the Association of Idaho Cities elected Pocatello Council President Rick Cheatum as a District 5 director for 2022-2024 at the June 24 business meeting during the 75th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 22-24. The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Pride Country Wide: Bannock County Fair kicks off on Monday

DOWNEY — Whether it be parades or potato bars, car shows or comedians, this year’s Bannock County Fair is back to provide a week of family fun entertainment starting Monday, Aug 1. The fair, which will be held at the fairgrounds at 156 N. Second W. in Downey, draws thousands of individuals each year from all over the area, says Bannock Fair Board Chairman Sheldon Barfuss. It will run Aug. 1-6. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Rowland
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: 38-year-old eye clinic in Idaho Falls moving to new location

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Eye and Laser Center on 17th Street in Idaho Falls will be moving to a new location in Snake River Landing next year. The design phase for a new 25,000-square-foot building is underway on a 3.2-acre parcel, according to a news release, which the company purchased earlier this year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

To Pocatello Citizens, City Council, and Mayor

While a city center park is an appealing idea the very small space available is not equal to the task of accommodating the great volume of people for any sizable event. First, there is minimal parking available. Second, having a venue with amplified music will not be well received so close to multiple homes. Concerts at the pavilion, even though they are blasting music and PA systems across the railroad, are jarring to those of us living on the West Side. ( For this new park it would be well to make this area, so close to residences, an "acoustic only" venue.)
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Across East Idaho, fire danger increasing to high

Thanks to the recent stretch of hot, dry weather, local officials have increased the fire danger rating in East Idaho to high in the mountains and very high in the lowlands. Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center managers changed the rating in response to two large wildfires in recent days. “After a month of hot, dry weather with minimal precipitation the abundant wildland fuels are primed and ready for ignition,” Caribou-Targhee...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Turkey
Idaho State Journal

Thank you Pocatello

My family and I were in Pocatello from July 22 through the 26th for a family reunion. Our little 4 lb. Chihuahua escaped from our lodgings while we were out and was nowhere to be found, emotionally destroying my wife as we were sure we'd never see her again. We,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two motorcyclists, juvenile among injured in Monday wrecks in Pocatello area

Four people including two motorcyclists and a juvenile were injured in three crashes that occurred Monday in the Pocatello area. The first wreck, involving a Victory motorcycle and Chevrolet Cobalt compact car, occurred around 7:15 a.m. at South Second Avenue and Bengal View Drive in south Pocatello. The adult male motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

BRIDGET MARIE DURANTE

Bridget Marie Gates Durante passed away on July 8,2022. She was born on September 27, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Emerson Elementary (Pocatello), Pierce Elementary (Pierce, Idaho), William Thom-as Middle School (American Falls, Idaho) and American Falls High School, where she graduated in 1986. She then attended Gonzaga University...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police asking for public's help finding three missing children

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three children last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was unable to locate them, said Pocatello police, adding that the children are believed to be with their mother, Jessica A. Smith, 36, who is the non-custodial parent. ...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest four Pocatello residents on meth charges in seven day span

Local police arrested four Pocatello residents on felony meth charges following three separate incidents in the Gate City area this past week. A 29-year-old local man has been charged with felony drug possession after police say they located hundreds of used syringes in the trunk of his car that tested positive for meth and heroin. Kody Ray Dann, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony possession of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Separate drug busts result in two dealers arrested, nearly 300 grams of meth confiscated

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello men were arrested and charged with felony meth trafficking in separate incidents last week in which nearly 300 grams of the illicit narcotic was seized, according to police and court records. The first incident involved Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, of Pocatello, facing charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and Kiana Foster, 22, also of Pocatello, being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth. The...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Three horses killed in rollover crash near Kelly Canyon Road

RIRIE — Three horses are dead after a rollover crash happened earlier on Wednesday when a pickup truck carrying them suddenly stopped working. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. near Kelly Canyon Road. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com that there were three young men inside a pickup truck that was carrying a horse trailer.
RIRIE, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy