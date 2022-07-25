Where to Watch and Stream Heist Free Online

Loren Hammonds, co-head of documentary for TIME Studios, sent the following note to staff on Thursday: Hi Everyone, On the heels of our Primetime Emmy nomination for jeen:yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy , TIME Studios has received two News & Documentary Emmy nominations. Directed by world renowned artist JR, PAPER & GLUE has just been nominated for BEST DOCUMENTARY and also for OUTSTANDING ARTS & CULTURE DOCUMENTARY . We are so thankful to our partners at MSNBC Films , Imagine Documentaries, Impact Partners and to the one and only JR , whose direction and vision made this film a powerful testament to the true and lasting impact that artists can have on the world. Congratulations to the many members of the TIME community that made this all possible, and those who helped us to shepherd the film to global audiences over the past year. ###

