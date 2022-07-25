ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Kyler Murray has four hours of "independent film study" included in contract extension

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
In NFL contracts, as in life, the devil is in the details. And a certain detail to the recent extension between an NFL team and their contract is drawing lots of attention on social media. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, in the recent contract extension between the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, the QB is required to complete “four hours of independent film study” each week:

As noted in the Addendum, Murray is required to complete four hours each week, excluding bye weeks, once training camp draws to a close and through the Cardinals’ season.

Rapoport elaborated on the Addendum, noting that Murray already does this each week:

Social media was quick to react to the reporting, including Pro Football Talk, which pointed out that the Addendum references an iPad multiple times, despite the NFL’s sponsorship deal with Microsoft:

Ian Rapoport
