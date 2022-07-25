ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs place rookie WR Justyn Ross on Injured Reserve

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs placed rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross on Injured Reserve, bringing his season to a close before it began. Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported the news on Monday afternoon:

As noted by Pelissero, Ross recently had surgery on his left foot to revisit an injury suffered at the end of his college career. The receiver suffered the initial injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but after re-aggravating the injury during the year, he sat out the final three games of the season.

This is not the only injury Ross has endured during his football career. In the spring of 2020, a congenial fusion was discovered in his spine. He underwent spinal surgery and sat out the entire 2020 season, but returned for the 2021 campaign.

Despite being considered at one point as a first-round selection, the injury history likely pushed Ross down many draft boards. The Chiefs signed him as an Undrafted Free Agent after the 2022 NFL draft, and now will have to wait to see him for at least one more season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

