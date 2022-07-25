ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Orlando Is Being Sued Over An Attraction, And Jimmy Fallon Is Involved

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Over the last few years we’ve seen Universal Orlando Resort take some real steps to compete in the global theme park game. New additions from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to plans for a new third gate, Epic Universe, have made the resort a destination, but with all the changes and additions have come some headaches, including lawsuits. UOR is currently involved in a massive lawsuit over its new theme park, and a recent attempt to make a smaller suit go away, involving Universal Studios Florida’s Jimmy Fallon attraction, has failed.

Back in March, Dynamic Motion (Dymorides) the attraction maker behind Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, filed a lawsuit against Universal Orlando Resort, claiming the theme park company owed more than $5 million in unpaid invoices related to the attraction’s design and construction.

According to the lawsuit, there were significant disagreements between Dynamic Motion and Universal Orlando surrounding alleged changes in design, the use of an additional contractor, and the usage right of IP and technology. As a result of these disagreements, UOR apparently terminated the agreement, and withheld payment on unpaid invoices in order to offset unplanned costs the theme park allegedly incurred.

Dymorides sued claiming that by virtue of Universal Orlando continuing to benefit from the attraction, which sees Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon take guests on a motion simulator tour of New York City, the theme park owes the company for the unpaid invoices, amounting to more than $5 million.

Universal filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that Dynamic Motion’s lawsuit was not properly pled, and that the lawsuit lacks clarity, preventing the theme park from being able to properly mount a defense. However, as Orlando Business Journal reports, U.S. District Court Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. has denied the motion to dismiss on all counts.

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon is something of an anomaly among theme park attractions. We tend to see attractions based on blockbuster movies, not starring TV hosts. And while Race Through New York certainly isn’t the most popular ride at Universal Studios Florida, it’s seen by many as something of a secret. While the choice of theming is perhaps unusual, the ride itself is seen as a solid experience.

Part of the reason Universal Orlando would likely love to get this lawsuit dismissed is that the theme park resort has a much bigger one it is also dealing with. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed by Dynamic Motion, a $250 million lawsuit was filed by real estate developer Fourth Watch Acquisitions. The company claims that its own deal to purchase land for a theme park was thwarted so that the land could be sold to UOR as part of the larger deal for Epic Universe, the brand new theme park currently under construction.

