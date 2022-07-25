'For All Mankind' Cast Interviews | Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu And More!

The Apple TV+ "For All Mankind" cast, including Joel Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin), Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin), Casey Johnson (Danny Stevens), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales) and bosses Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, stopped by CinemaBlend's 2022 San Diego Comic-Con suite to talk all things Season 3 (and beyond!). Watch as CinemaBlend's Katie Hughes discusses with the cast the future of the show, what's happening on Mars in Season 3, and so much more.

00:00 - Intro/'Hi Bob' Tease

00:06 - Will 'For All Mankind' Catch Up To Present Day?

00:34 - Should Fans Prepare For Another Confrontation With The Russians In Season 3?

03:26 - Why Did Ed Let Danny Stay On Mars? Joel Kinnaman And Casey Johnson Explain

05:12 - What It Was Like Filming Season 3 Without Tracy And Gordo Stevens

07:52 - Outro

