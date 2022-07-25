ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'For All Mankind' Cast Interviews | Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu And More!

By Katie Hughes
 3 days ago

The Apple TV+ "For All Mankind" cast, including Joel Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin), Krys Marshall (Danielle Poole), Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin), Casey Johnson (Danny Stevens), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales) and bosses Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, stopped by CinemaBlend's 2022 San Diego Comic-Con suite to talk all things Season 3 (and beyond!). Watch as CinemaBlend's Katie Hughes discusses with the cast the future of the show, what's happening on Mars in Season 3, and so much more.

00:00 - Intro/'Hi Bob' Tease

00:06 - Will 'For All Mankind' Catch Up To Present Day?

00:34 - Should Fans Prepare For Another Confrontation With The Russians In Season 3?

03:26 - Why Did Ed Let Danny Stay On Mars? Joel Kinnaman And Casey Johnson Explain

05:12 - What It Was Like Filming Season 3 Without Tracy And Gordo Stevens

07:52 - Outro

Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.

