ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Man Wanted By Feds Nabbed In Stamford, Cops Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iifB7_0gsQ2uwS00
Michael McFarlane along with the gun and drugs seized. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County man wanted by US Marshalls for parole violations was nabbed after a foot chase through an area train station.

The chase took place in Stamford at the Stamford Train Station and surrounding area around midnight on Friday, July 22.

Michael McFarlane, age 29, of Stamford, was nabbed when the Stamford Police Department's NARC unit got word that McFarlane would be arriving on a train from New Haven, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

After getting word that the wanted man would be on the train, the unit grabbed a few parole officers and staked out the station, Conklin said.

Just before midnight McFarlane was spotted getting off the train. When officers approached him he took off running, jumping over train platforms and concourses, with officers in pursuit, Conklin said.

At one point, a parole officer could use a taser when McFarlane refused to stop running, knocking him down and giving officers a chance to handcuff him, he added.

During the pursuit, McFarlane dropped a sweatshirt that contained a loaded SCCY handgun with one bullet in the chamber, police said.

Conklin said he was also carrying 10 folds of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

McFarlane was also wanted by Norwalk Police for two counts of domestic violence, police said.

He was charged with:

  • Violation of probation
  • Criminal possession of a handgun
  • Criminal possession of ammunition
  • Criminal possession of narcotics.

McFarlane is being held on a $250,000 bond until he is picked up by the US Marshals.

"An excellent arrest by the squad working the parole division," Conklin said. "Another wanted, and dangerous criminal is off the streets."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woman Nabbed Stealing $38K From Westport Resident, Police Say

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for allegedly writing more than $38,000 in fraudulent checks from the account of a Fairfield County resident. An investigation into the incident began in Westport in June 2021 after a resident reported that an unknown person has used his personal information to write more than $38,000 in checks.
WESTPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Connecticut man arrested for criminal possession of gun

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Norwalk, Connecticut man has been arrested by State Police from the Brewster barracks on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both as felonies. Bryon Bloomfield, 24, was stopped at around 11:35 a.m. on July 22 while driving...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

New Haven man arrested for having firearms, 1 lb of marijuana in his car

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants on Monday. Officers said that on Monday evening around 6 p.m., they conducted a vehicle stop on Dixwell Avenue near George Street. They found that the driver, 28-year-old Cody Mallard from New Haven, was wanted on two warrants. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

Missing CT state employee found, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A state employee who was reported missing Tuesday was found safe the next morning, state police announced. Connecticut State Police put out an alert for 47-year-old Jessica Miller’s disappearance Tuesday. They had been called to a state office building on Lafayette Street for the report of a missing person at 4:30 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven teen car thieves caught after chase in Enfield

ENFIELD — Police say they apprehended three teenagers early Wednesday accused of stealing a car from Hamden. Enfield police said an officer was patrolling the area of Palomba Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday and saw a Toyota RAV4 leaving the Gale Toyota dealership without its headlights on. The officer discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Hamden, prompting several other officers to respond, the police department said in a Facebook post.
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Us Marshalls#Domestic Violence#Heroin#Narc#Sccy#Norwalk Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Norwalk man found guilty of running CT drug ring, prosecutors say

A Norwalk man faces up to 40 years in prison after leading an effort to sell drugs across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Tajh Wiley, 26, also known as “Yung,” was found guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in New Haven of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine and marijuana, as well as possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, prosecutors said.
Daily Voice

PASSAIC SHOOTINGS: Two Caught, One Sought

Two men were being held and a third was being sought in connection with a pair of shootings less than an hour apart in Passaic, authorities said. Brandon Morales, 18, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man in the area of Passaic Street and 8th Street around 9 p.m. last Thursday.
PASSAIC, NJ
Register Citizen

Prosecutor’s catalytic converter stolen at CT courthouse in broad daylight, police say

A catalytic converter was stolen this week from a state’s attorney’s car parked in the juvenile courthouse lot in New Haven, state police said Wednesday. “They’re getting pretty brazen,” Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, a spokesperson for the agency, said of “cat” thieves who have caused untold expense and lost time to vehicle owners throughout the state.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy