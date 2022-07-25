ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So You Think You Can Dance's JoJo Siwa Grins Through Split-Second Slam On Candace Cameron Bure

By Heidi Venable
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Fox/Netflix)

There’s a reason they say, “Never meet your heroes,” and it’s because often there’s no way those people we hold in high esteem can live up to the expectations we’ve set up for them in our minds. I don’t know if Full House star Candace Cameron Bure was ever a hero of JoJo Siwa’s, but it seems there must be some kind of unknown history between the two. The first-time So You Think You Can Dance judge slammed the actress (albeit for a split second) while taking part in a current TikTok trend, revealing who she thinks are the nicest, coolest — and rudest — celebrities she’s ever met.

The Dance Mom alum was feeling “exposed,” she said in the caption of her TikTok post, in which she shared superlatives regarding the famous people she’s encountered over the years. Her first reveal was a bit surprising, as the caption, “Rudest celebrity I’ve met…,” was followed by a grinning Siwa flashing a blink-and-you’ll-miss it screenshot on her phone of Candace Cameron Bure. Check out the freeze-framed moment:

(Image credit: TikTok)

It's a bit unfair of JoJo Siwa to tease us with that kind of shade and not give any explanation for why she thinks the Fuller House star is the rudest celebrity she's ever met. Candace Cameron Bure is known for roles like the saccharine-sweet D.J. Tanner on Full House and the super-chaste characters on GAC Family’s movies. Is it possible we’ve built up an expectation for the actress herself to be as consistently sweet and generous? Possibly, but either way that’s a pretty strong statement, especially coming from a former dance student of Abby Lee Miller. I need more information ASAP, thanks.

PageSix reported that JoJo Siwa attended the premiere of the Netflix spinoff Fuller House in 2016, but it’s unknown if the two shared an interaction then that the SYTYCD expert found rude enough to call Candace Cameron Bure out publicly. Bure has not responded to Siwa’s accusations, but she did get candid recently about going through a funk. She took to Instagram to share with fans that she hadn’t been able to find the motivation to work out and was “fighting against my own will.”

After her swipe at Candace Cameron Bure, JoJo Siwa's other TikTok reveals were fun — and way less controversial. She said her celebrity crush is Zendaya, Miley Cyrus is the nicest celebrity she’s met, and Elton John is the coolest. She did take one more shot with her last answer, proclaiming the “Celebrity that did me dirty…” was Spongebob Squarepants. I doubt the dancer has any actual beef with the absorbent and yellow and porous sponge. Rather, this was most likely in reference to her feud with Nickelodeon, who she blasted last year for not allowing her to perform the songs she’d written and recorded for The J Team while she was out on her D.R.E.A.M. Tour. Check out the full TikTok post below:

@itsjojosiwa (opens in new tab)

Pool day = exposed hahahha

♬ stir fry sped up - speed songs <3 (opens in new tab)

The supposed beef between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure is intriguing, to be sure, and it will be interesting to see if anything more is said about whatever transpired between the two. In the meantime, you can catch Siwa on So You Think You Can Dance, which airs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox, and also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to stay up to date on all the new and returning premieres that are coming up soon.

